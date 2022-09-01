Nokia Puts Emphasis on Sustainability With Recycled Phones and Subscription Model

Nokia has taken the wraps off a range of new handsets with a stronger environmental focus, including recycled plastics and metals, alongside a subscription service that aims to keep phones in use for longer -- and out of landfills.

The X30 5G is the hero of the lineup, packing a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a capacious 4,300mAh battery. On the back is a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and a second 13-megapixel ultrawide camera alongside. Pretty midrange specs but then this phone will only cost £399 in the UK if you buy it outright. There's no word on US availability for Nokia's new phones, but that UK price converts to $462.

Crucially, though, it's made with a 100% recycled aluminum frame and a plastic back made with 60% recycled materials. Nokia also promises three years of security updates to keep it safer to use for longer. That's not bad, but other companies -- including Samsung -- are now offering more here, so it'd be good to see Nokia pushing the boat out. It'd also be nice to see the recycled plastic percentage hitting that sweet 100% mark.

Nokia

The G60 is also 5G-enabled, and has a similar environmental focus including a 60% recycled plastic frame and 100% recycled back. Other key specs include a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 50-megapixel main rear camera and 5-megapixel ultrawide. It'll go on sale for £249 ($288).

Or you can buy the phones through Nokia's new Circular subscription service, which lets you get the X30 for £25 per month or the G60 for £12.50 per month. The service lets you get the phone without a hefty up-front cost and rewards you with "seeds" (credits to donate to environmental causes) the longer you keep using the phone. At such point as you're done with the phone it will go back to Nokia to either be recycled, donated or refurbished and go back in the Circular pool. It's an interesting idea and could be a good way of putting a new phone in your pocket with less of a dent in your bank balance.

The Circular subscription is currently only available in the UK, but we'll keep you updated as and when we hear about any plans to bring it to the US.