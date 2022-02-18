Pixel 7 Rumor Reveals Second-Generation Tensor Chipset and Modem Details

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The Google Pixel 7 series will pack second-generation Tensor chipsets, according to new rumors providing some of the first details we've heard about Google's next generation of flagship phones.

The details include the codenames "Cheetah" and "Panther" for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively, which 9to5Google reported after scrutinizing code in the recently released Android 13 developer preview.

Those codenames were linked to an unreleased Samsung modem, which 9to5Google calls the Exynos Modem 5300. Code diver Cstark27 reportedly found another piece of the puzzle -- references in the Android 13 code that links the new modem with a second-generation Tensor chipset previously linked to Cloudripper, Google's reported test device for next-generation phone platforms.

Google packed the first generation of its Tensor chipset on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, which came out in October.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.