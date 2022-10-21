Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
New iPhone SE Design Could Borrow Heavily From iPhone XR, Leaker Says

Based on purported artistic renderings, leaker Jon Prosser says the fourth iPhone SE looks to be a copy of the popular XR. It's rumored to arrive next year.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
A new update for the iPhone SE will copy the design of the iPhone XR, leaker Evan Prosser said in a YouTube video Wednesday. 

Prosser's included artistic renderings of what the iPhone SE 4 will likely look back, showing the phone in black, burgundy and silver. He said he's been sitting on the renders of the phone for a while. He apparently first mentioned their similarity to the iPhone XR during a podcast interview at the end of August.

"You're literally looking at the iPhone XR ... it's that phone, but with a new brain and goodies inside," Prosser says in the video. He adds it will most likely come out next year, with an A16 chip and maybe new camera tech.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The updated iPhone SE is rumored to be arriving next year.

Apple released its third-gen iPhone SE in March, sporting iPhone 13 processing power and iPhone 8 design. In September, it introduced its new iPhone 14 lineup.

Read more: iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Which Budget Phone Is a Better Deal?

