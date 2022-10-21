New iPhone SE Design Could Borrow Heavily From iPhone XR, Leaker Says

A new update for the iPhone SE will copy the design of the iPhone XR, leaker Evan Prosser said in a YouTube video Wednesday.

Prosser's included artistic renderings of what the iPhone SE 4 will likely look back, showing the phone in black, burgundy and silver. He said he's been sitting on the renders of the phone for a while. He apparently first mentioned their similarity to the iPhone XR during a podcast interview at the end of August.

"You're literally looking at the iPhone XR ... it's that phone, but with a new brain and goodies inside," Prosser says in the video. He adds it will most likely come out next year, with an A16 chip and maybe new camera tech.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The updated iPhone SE is rumored to be arriving next year.

Apple released its third-gen iPhone SE in March, sporting iPhone 13 processing power and iPhone 8 design. In September, it introduced its new iPhone 14 lineup.

Read more: iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Which Budget Phone Is a Better Deal?