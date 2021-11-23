Mozilla will end support for Firefox Lockwise app

Mozilla

Mozilla will end support for its Firefox Lockwise password management app this year, the company said in a post on its site. The app, currently available on iOS and Android, will no longer be available to install or reinstall starting Dec. 13. That means iOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 will be the app's last releases.

Users will still be able to access their saved passwords and password management via Firefox's desktop and mobile browsers, the company noted. It's just the standalone app that'll no longer be supported.

Lockwise never seemed to match the level of popularity of other password managers like LastPass and 1Password. These options can also help you handle all your login credentials and keep your identity and sensitive data safe.

