Motorola launches Moto G100, a mid-tier 5G phone, for $500 in North America

The lower price is available for a limited time.

The Moto G100 has made its North American debut.

Motorola on Thursday rolled out its Moto G100 phone in North America, following previous launches in some European and Latin American countries. The mid-tier 5G phone costs $600, but is on sale for a limited time for $500. The phone is available exclusively on Motorola.com, and is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.

The device includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. You can also add up to 1 TB of storage with a microSD card. The Moto G100 comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is designed to last more than 40 hours.

There's also a triple camera system, which includes a 64MP ultra high-resolution sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. There's a 16MP selfie camera, as well as a separate ultra-wide selfie camera. In addition to 5G speed, the phone supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.