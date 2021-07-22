Motorola launches Moto G100, a mid-tier 5G phone, for $500 in North America

Motorola

Motorola on Thursday rolled out its phone in North America, following previous launches in some European and Latin American countries. The mid-tier 5G phone costs $600, but is on sale for a limited time for $500. The phone is available exclusively on Motorola.com, and is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.

The device includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. You can also add up to 1 TB of storage with a microSD card. The Moto G100 comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which is designed to last more than 40 hours.

There's also a triple camera system, which includes a 64MP ultra high-resolution sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. There's a 16MP selfie camera, as well as a separate ultra-wide selfie camera. In addition to 5G speed, the phone supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.