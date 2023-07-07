Moto G 5G (2023) Review: A Tough Buy Even for $250

6.5 Moto G 5G (2023) Like 120Hz display

The $250 Moto G 5G is not a bad phone. It's just that you might get more value looking around.

I kept returning to that feeling throughout my weeks reviewing the phone, despite the dramatically reduced price this year's model hits compared with last year's $400 Moto G 5G. For instance, I like the phone's 6.5-inch 120Hz display. But the screen isn't dramatically better than the 90Hz displays I see in $200 phones like the Moto G Stylus or the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

The 5G connectivity is noticeably fast compared with 4G-only phones like the Stylus, but the Moto G 5G's slower Snapdragon 480 Plus processor coupled with 4GB of RAM aren't quite enough to power resource-heavy multitasking that truly take advantage of 5G speeds.

Even though the Moto G 5G's cameras are similar those on other Moto G phones, photos are hit or miss. Images come out nice in bright outdoor areas but struggle with getting detail in low-light environments. I took the phone on a sunny Central Park picnic and got a lot of vibrant photos that I'm super happy with. But the opposite was true when I took the phone to a Kim Petras performance thrown by Motorola, where my photos on the crowded indoor dance floor came out blurry, noisy and lacked a lot of detail. It's typical for this price range, and is a similar issue across all of the Moto G phones that I've tested this year.

When I compare the Moto G 5G against phones that are just $50 more, I realize how much I'm sacrificing. If you can swing it, $300 phones offer a lot of perks that are worth the upcharge. The $300 Moto G Power 5G for instance doubles your available storage space to 256GB, which is the cheapest phone I'm currently aware of offering that much internal space. The $300 OnePlus Nord N30 5G can quickly recharge its battery from nothing to 100% in 45 minutes with its included charger. By comparison the Moto G 5G takes well over 90 minutes to do the same thing.

And whenever the Pixel 6A is on sale for $299 -- its power, performance, photography and longer software support outshine all of these $300 and under phones.

The Moto G 5G tries to hit a strange middle ground between $200 phones and $300 phones, but I think it's more likely you'll spend slightly less money or slightly more money on a different phone. Again, that's not to say the Moto G 5G doesn't offer a lot for $250. It's just that you can get a very similar phone and save $50, or get a substantially better phone by spending $50 more.

The Moto G 5G display has a 120Hz refresh rate. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Moto G 5G design, specs, performance

The Moto G 5G is one of the cheapest phones I've seen that has a 120Hz refresh rate display. I found the phone animates very smoothly when reading websites, scrolling apps and playing games, and that's quite appreciated even with the display's lower 720p resolution. But like I mentioned earlier, due to that lower resolution I don't feel like the screen looks that much better than the 90Hz 720p displays I see in phones that cost less. It also left me missing the more detailed 120Hz 1,080p displays I see on the $300 Moto G Power 5G and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

The phone's otherwise basic design comes in two color options: Harbor Gray or Ink Blue. The display includes a hole punch for its 8-megapixel selfie camera. The back of the phone highlights its two cameras, a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It's a simple matte plastic design, which does pick up smudges.

Along the sides of the phone are a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, a SIM card tray and a microSD card slot. It continues to be notable that the headphone jack and microSD card remain standard features in this price range, as they are otherwise rare finds on more expensive phones.

The phone's performance is adequate. I didn't experience problems with most tasks such as making phone calls, reading articles, listening to music or playing games. However, more demanding apps might overwhelm the phone's processor and 4GB of RAM, which I consistently experienced when I tried to play Marvel Snap while toggling between other tasks. The game reloaded whenever I switched apps, which was an issue because I usually like to play it while multitasking since Snap is a card game.

The Moto G 5G has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Those who just need a phone for making calls, sending texts, listening to music and reading news articles will likely be satisfied with the Moto G 5G. The phone's 128GB of space should be plenty of room for storing apps, photos and media -- but the option to expand with a microSD card means you can add more if you need to.

The issue with the Moto G 5G, however, is that its middling performance makes me question whether I get that much more value out of this it compared with the cheaper Moto G Stylus. In my Geekbench testing the Moto G 5G's processor does run faster than the Stylus. Yet in real-world use, I felt like performance between the two phones was about the same -- slightly sluggish but gets me through most tasks.

Geekbench 6 Benchmarks Moto G 5G (2023) 740 1,790 Moto G Stylus (2023) 448 1,471 OnePlus Nord N30 5G 893 2,037 Moto G Power 5G 878 2,206 Single-core

Multi-core Note: Higher scores are better.

For some people, a faster data connection is worth the extra money. 5G networks are starting to hit a point of maturity where many devices benefit from faster video streaming and downloading while on the go. However, 4G LTE is still quite capable and ubiquitous. Unless you plan on tackling cloud gaming or have a lot of large files to regularly upload from your phone, there's hardly anything yet that truly requires a 5G connection.

Another miss for me is that the Moto G 5G, like all Moto G phones, will receive only one software update and three years of security updates.

The Moto G 5G has a main 48-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Moto G 5G photography

The Moto G 5G's photos are colorful with plenty of detail when taken in daylight. While on that aforementioned Central Park picnic, both regular pictures and portrait mode photos came out vibrant with a pronounced bokeh effect on the latter. However, the mix of bright highlights, like clouds and shadows under the trees show just how limited the Moto G 5G's dynamic range is.

My friend Mark took this portrait mode photo of me. Notice the way the phone blurs the background. Courtesy of Mark Gladstone

In this photo of a field in Central Park, there is a decent amount of detail anywhere there are not shadows. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

I took the photo below with the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. This was inside of a well-lit elevator, but the photos has more details than I would have expected.

Indoor selfie photo taken on the Moto G 5G's front-facing camera. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Below are closeups of pets and food, which look OK.

This photo of a puppy shows how narrow the phone's dynamic range is. Notice how the texture of dog's fur looks soft and slightly out of focus. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Chicken gyro wrap. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

And here are the pictures that I took at that Motorola event with Kim Petras and Cirque Du Soleil. The Moto G 5G struggled to document the action so poorly that I switched to my personal phone to share photos with friends.

The mixed lighting was hard to overcome for the Moto G 5G. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

This wider shot of Kim Petras was the best photo I could get but it's still far too too noisy. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Even this more stationary shot of the bar suffers from the low-light environment. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

But these camera pluses and minuses aren't isolated to the Moto G 5G. I had the roughly the same camera challenges across the Moto G Stylus, Moto G 5G and the Moto G Power 5G. Since you're not getting better camera quality by paying more for the Moto G 5G, Motorola's cheaper option could be the better choice as long as you don't mind sacrificing 5G.

In my comparison photos below of the grass wall in CNET's office, all three phones were similarly able to differentiate between the different shades of green featured in the decoration.

Grass wall photo taken on the Moto G 5G. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Grass wall taken on the Moto G Stylus. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Grass wall photo take on the Moto G Power 5G. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

While I'm still in the process of testing the $200 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, I took a comparison photo of the same grass wall, finding the image quality to be a little more saturated by comparison.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's depiction of the grass wall in CNET's office. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Moto G 5G bottom line

The $250 Moto G 5G does include a lot of value for its price. You get a 120Hz display at one of the cheapest prices I've seen so far, along with 5G compatibility. Its processor can stand up to most tasks, even if it struggles with some multitasking. And if your carrier ends up subsidizing the phone to a price that's free or close to free, it's a very appealing option for someone that just wants a basic 5G phone.

But if you aren't getting a carrier subsidy, I recommend you either consider Motorola's cheaper Stylus or phones that are $50 more expensive. The 4G-only $200 Moto G Stylus includes much of the same functionality as the Moto G 5G along with a built-in stylus, but it comes with 64GB of storage, a noticeable step down.

The Moto G 5G comes with various customizations like Motorola's gestures and ways to personalize the phone with custom colors. Mike Sorrentino/CNET

There's a lot to gain from stretching your budget beyond the Moto G 5G's $250 price, if you can. For example, the $300 Moto G Power 5G offers twice the storage, while the $300 OnePlus Nord N30 provides exceptionally fast charging.

The Moto G 5G does include many essential features that I want to see in a cheaper phone, but it just feels lost compared with other options in this price range. In some ways it's so similar to $200 phone options, that it doesn't stand out enough to justify the extra money. Yet it also doesn't stand out enough at $250 when phones that cost just a little bit more are including tangible features that can increase how useful your phone can be.

How we test phones

Every phone tested by CNET's reviews team was actually used in the real world. We test a phone's features, play games and take photos. We examine the display to see if it's bright, sharp and vibrant. We analyze the design and build to see how it is to hold and whether it has an IP-rating for water resistance. We push the processor's performance to the extremes using both standardized benchmark tools like GeekBench and 3DMark, along with our own anecdotal observations navigating the interface, recording high-resolution videos and playing graphically intense games at high refresh rates.

All the cameras are tested in a variety of conditions from bright sunlight to dark indoor scenes. We try out special features like night mode and portrait mode and compare our findings against similarly priced competing phones. We also check out the battery life by using it daily as well as running a series of battery drain tests.

We take into account additional features like support for 5G, satellite connectivity, fingerprint and face sensors, stylus support, fast charging speeds, foldable displays among others that can be useful. And we balance all of this against the price to give you the verdict on whether that phone, whatever price it is, actually represents good value.