Mint Mobile Deal Offers Unlimited $15 Per Month Plan

All of the company's plans are now priced the same as their cheapest -- but the deal only lasts for a few months.
Mint Mobile, the prepaid wireless carrier partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, announced on Monday that for a limited time, you can sign up for any of the company's plans for just $15 per month as a new customer.
The company already charges that price for its cheapest 5GB plan. But now, new customers can choose plans that offer 15GB, 20GB or unlimited data and still pay just $15 a month. Like Cinderella's coach at midnight, the price reverts back to each plan's usual cost after three months: $20 for 15GB, $25 for 20GB, and $30 a month for the unlimited data plan.
The unlimited plan includes unlimited nationwide talk and text, a 10GB mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling and text, and free international calls to Mexico and Canada. Data speeds reduce after 40GB, but data is unlimited. If you want to sign up, you can bring your own unlocked eligible phone and keep your current phone number.
Of course, it's a limited-time offer, good for only a few months.
Read more: Switching Phone Carriers in 2023: What to Know Before Changing Providers
Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced in March that it would buy Mint Mobile in a deal potentially valued at $1.35 billion. T-Mobile will acquire Ka'ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, as well as wireless wholesaler Plum. T-Mobile says it expects the deal to close later this year.
Reynolds, who purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in November 2019, is still appearing in Mint Mobile's commercials for now. He posted a short video on social media on Monday in which a "reverse auctioneer" lowers the unlimited-plan price.
"What brand of coffee do you drink?" Reynolds jokes to the fast-talking auctioneer.
If you're looking for a new mobile plan, check out CNET's list of the best prepaid phone plans and best unlimited data phone plans available -- and if you're in the market for a new phone, here's a list of the best phones of 2023.