Meta Faces New Whistleblower Complaints Over Climate Change, COVID Misinformation, Report Says

Angela Lang/CNET

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly facing new whistleblower complaints accusing the company of misleading investors about its efforts to fight climate change and COVID-19 misinformation.

The two new complaints were filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month by Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit group representing former Facebook product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen, according to a report Friday from The Washington Post. The complaints allege Facebook made "material misrepresentations" and omitted information in statements to investors about its efforts to stem misinformation on its platforms, reported the Post citing redacted copies of the documents.

Whistleblower Aid didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The SEC declined to comment.

One complaint alleges that climate change misinformation was "prominently available" on Facebook despite comments from executives about being committed to fighting the "global crisis," reported the Post. The other complaint reportedly says internal documents highlighted the proliferation of COVID-19 misinformation, including vaccine hesitancy, even as Facebook executives touted efforts to remove this harmful content.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.