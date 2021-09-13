LinkedIn is rolling out dark mode globally. Here's how to turn it on

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is rolling out dark mode worldwide on Monday, giving its more than 774 million members the option to browse the business-oriented social network with white text on a dark background.

LinkedIn

The Microsoft-owned social media company confirmed this year that it planned to release dark mode, but work on the feature was also spotted in 2019. LinkedIn joins other tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, that've already embraced a dark theme. Last week, Google added dark mode to search on desktop.

LinkedIn said dark mode, through color and contrast, is meant to cut down on eye strain and help people who are sensitive to light (though evidence of its potential benefits hasn't been conclusive). The company said it also designed the display option to make text easier to read. Dark mode, often used in low-light conditions, could also help save battery life.

Turn on dark mode on LinkedIn

Here's how to turn on dark mode on LinkedIn's mobile app.

1. From your LinkedIn profile, open Settings.

2. Scroll down to Display and click on dark mode.

3. From there, you can choose from dark mode, light mode or device settings. (LinkedIn said device settings is selected by default for members who have dark mode enabled on their devices.)