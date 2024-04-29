Latest iPhone Rumors Include First Screen-Size Increase in Years

Leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup of smartphones have been heating up over the past few months, including rumors that each of the four devices will have different sized screens. Now, someone has posted mockups of what the various iPhone 16 models might look like next to one another.

The post, by tech reviewer and leaker Sonny Dickson and written about by Tom's Guide, showed four iPhones next to one another, with numbers for their screen sizes above.

The entry-level iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus screens appear to be the same size as last year's counterparts at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max screens, meanwhile, appear to have grown to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. That would mean growth of 0.2 inches for each of those two phones.

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new mockups help to give a better sense of what the iPhone 16 lineup will look like when it launches this fall. Apple doesn't publicly acknowledge new iPhones until they're released around September, giving the tech industry's rumor mill a lot of opportunity to discuss potential hardware and software changes.

Read more: Best iPhone to Buy in 2024

This year, the entry-level $799 iPhone 16 and $899 iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have rearranged cameras and Apple's well-regarded action button in place of a mute switch, borrowed from last year's iPhone 15 Pro line. The $999 iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, are expected to use newly advanced screen technologies that allow for larger displays with thinner bezel borders. While the screen size changes will likely be minor, Dickson's photo post on X helps to give a better sense of exactly how different in size each iPhone will expectedly be.

Aside from hardware changes, Apple is also expected to announce upgrades for its iOS software powering the iPhones during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 10.

Though Apple hasn't said much about its plans for iOS either, the company's CEO Tim Cook did tell shareholders in February that the company is "current investing significantly in this area," with more details to come later in the year. Rumors currently suggest Apple will expand AI features in its software using a mix of technologies similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.