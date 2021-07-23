Last chance to get a month of Visible wireless for only $5

Deal Savings Price







We've written about Visible wireless before and also how you can get the prepaid unlimited service from Verizon for as little as $25 a month. This time around the deal gets even sweeter, with the first month of Visible costing only $5 when you sign up with an eSIM using promo code eSIM5. Offer ends July 29.

Read More: What is Verizon Visible and is it a good deal?

What's an eSIM?



An embedded subscriber identification module, or eSIM, allows you to connect your phone to a cellular network. Unlike removable SIM cards, an eSIM is already built into your newer mobile phone. These allow you to switch cellular carriers more easily without having to swap SIM cards. Check whether your phone is compatible.

Be sure to check out other Visible offers for new and existing customers, such as the free year of Calm, free Google Pixel Buds with the purchase of CNET's favorite budget phone, and a referral discount when you bring a friend.

Use code eSIM5 at checkout to get your first month for only $5 at Visible. An eSIM-compatible phone is required. Additionally, you'll also receive a $50 gift card as a bonus if you bring your number over to Visible. Visible offers gift cards from a variety of merchants such as Amazon, Best Buy, Chevron and more. This offer ends July 29.

New members can get a subscription to Calm, one of CNET's favorite mindfulness and sleep meditation aids, for an entire year (valued at $70) when they join. To qualify you must bring in your number from a different carrier and purchase a new device. You'll be eligible after paying for the first month of service. Find more details here.

The Motorola One 5G Ace is one solid budget 5G phone, according to CNET's Patrick Holland. In his review, he praised the performance of the hardware, the cameras and a battery life that can outlast phones that "cost two or three times as much." At $400 it was a good deal, but you can order one at Visible for only $288. As a bonus, you'll also get a pair of Google Pixel Buds after activation. Don't forget the $50 gift card when you bring your number over, or that free year of Calm. Read CNET's review of the Motorola One 5G Ace review.

Visible has recently updated its referral program to give both the referrer and referee a month for $5. Current members can invite up to 12 friends and potentially get an entire year of service for as little as $60. Simply share your unique Bring a Friend code and you'll earn credits each time a buddy signs up. After that promotional month, be sure to check out how to set up or join a Visible Party and keep the savings going.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more.