Klipsch announces new $299 AirPods Pro competitor powered by Bragi

Klipsch

Klipsch's new T5 II True Wireless ANC earphones have a couple of key feature highlights. Not only are they the company's first earbuds with active noise canceling, but they have head-gesture controls "powered by Bragi embedded AI," according to Klipsch. They're available in copper, gunmetal or silver colors for $299 (£299, AU$429) and also come in a McLaren Edition version for $349 (£379, AU$499).

For those who don't remember, Bragi was a startup that made early "smart" true-wireless earbuds -- including the Bragi Dash and Dash Pro -- before Apple's AirPods came to dominate the market. In 2019, Bragi sold off its device business (Amazon's first Echo Buds looked suspiciously like Bragi earbuds) and has since evolved into a software platform for true-wireless earbuds with its Bragi OS. Klipsch and Skullcandy are customers.

This new model features essentially the same design as the but adds active noise canceling, Dirac HD Sound technology (Klipsch says it delivers clearer, richer sound) and the aforementioned Bragi AI, which allows you to do such things as answer a call by nodding your head. The standard T5 II True Wireless and T5 II True Wireless Sport can be found for a little more than $100 on Amazon, making them a nice value.

Klipsch

Here's a look at the T5 II True Wireless ANC's key specs, according Klipsch. I should get a review sample in the coming weeks and will let you know how good the sound and noise-canceling are, as well as how well these working for making calls.

Key specs