Keep Your Phone Powered Up With Up To 36% Off Anker Charging Devices

Anker

There's a good chance that you use your phone more frequently than practically anything else you own, so it's worth investing in a proper charger to make sure it's always juiced up and ready when you need it. Anker makes some of our absolute favorite charging devices on the market at the moment, from standard cord chargers to sleek wireless charging docks, and today only you can pick them up for less. From now until 2:55 a.m. ET tonight, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a variety of Anker charging devices. You can see the entire sale selection here:

No matter what kind of charger you in the market for, you'll be sure to find it for less at this sale. If you just want a a few extra lightning cables for your iPhone or iPad, you can grab this for just $15, down $9 from the usual price. Or if you've made the switch to wireless charging, you can pick up this for iPhone 13 and 12 series for $45, a discount of $15. And if you've got multiple devices you need to charge at one time, this , which is $25 off right now, is a great choice. It features a magnetic charging dock for your iPhone, but also doubles as a compact power strip, with three AC outlets and 2 ports for both USB-A and USB-C, so no more tangled nests of cords running across your desk.