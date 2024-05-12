X

Join CNET's Google I/O 2024 Watch Party: See Gemini AI, Android Reveals With Us

Watch all of Google's new reveals during CNET's livestream on Tuesday.

Google I/O 2024 starts Tuesday, and you can join CNET's team as we report on all of the updates from the company's annual developer conference during our live show. Whether it's Google's Gemini AI, Android 15, the future of Nest or something else made by Google parent company Alphabet, the CNET team will be reporting live on all of the big reveals from the Google I/O keynote

Our livestream kicks off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), one hour before the Google I/O event, will lead directly into the keynote and include a postshow going over all of the big reveals. 

CNET's Bridget Carey and Andrew Lanxon will host our preshow starting at 9:30 a.m. PT, going over everything we expect and checking in with our on-the-ground team, which includes CNET editors Abrar Al-Heeti and Lexy Savvides, who will show off what it's like to be at Google I/O leading up to the keynote.

Our livestream will then include the full keynote. After Google's event wraps, our postshow will recap the announcements and check in with CNET Managing Editor Patrick Holland from the show floor.

You can ask questions and interact with the show using the live chat on CNET's YouTube page. CNET will also be running a live blog during the show and providing coverage throughout the developer conference.

