Join CNET's Apple Event Watch Party: Will Wonderlust Bring the iPhone 15?

Our watch party begins Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT/5 p.m. UK, including pre- and postshow analysis of Apple's event.

Apple's Sept. 12 Wonderlust event is nearly here, and CNET is throwing a watch party as we await the possible launch of Apple's iPhone 15.

The livestream kicks off on CNET's YouTube channel at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. UK with our preview coverage, and at 9:30 a.m. PT CNET's Bridget Carey and Andrew Lanxon will host our preshow going over the final iPhone and Apple Watch rumors. The show will also check in on our on-the-ground reporting team from Cupertino, including Patrick Holland, Lisa Eadicicco, Lexy Savvides and Scott Stein.

This will lead into Apple's keynote starting at 10 a.m. PT, and after Apple's Wonderlust event ends the show will return for live reactions and analysis to the new reveals.

Along with the watch party, CNET is running a live blog featuring up-to-the-minute updates from Apple's Wonderlust event.

Want to be part of the show? You can send us your questions through the live chat using the YouTube video above.

Watch this: What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

