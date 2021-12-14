Is the iPhone default browser bar annoying you? Here's how to move it

Patrick Holland/CNET

One of Apple's new iOS 15 features for the iPhone ( ) is the option to move the Safari search bar to the bottom of the screen. Whether you have a new iPhone 13 or you're still rocking an iPhone 7 (no shame!), having the search and address bar at the bottom can help with one-handed navigation. The new feature is a more significant change than it might seem, but it's been overshadowed by bigger additions like FaceTime call weblinks for friends on Android and Windows.

Since 2007, the Safari address bar has been at the top of the iPhone's screen, so if you're a longtime iPhone owner you're likely used to it being there. (Note that sometimes this bar is also called an address bar, other times it's called a tab bar or search bar.)

If you tried the new lower address bar position and don't like it, or accidentally moved it to the bottom, I'm here to help you move the Safari search bar back to the top.

Move the Safari search bar back to the top

There are a couple of ways to move the address bar. The first is to tap the AA button in Safari and select Show Top Address Bar. And that's it. If you want to move it back to the bottom of the screen, tap the AA button in Safari and select Show Bottom Tab Bar.

Another way to move the address bar, is to go into Settings and tap on Safari. Scroll down to the Tabs section. From there you can tap Tab Bar to have everything on the bottom. Or you can tap Single Tab to have the bar at the top of the screen.

