iPhone 'Ultra' Could Be Released in 2024, Report Says

Apple could add a new, more expensive iPhone tier to its lineup, called "Ultra," according to a Feb. 5 Bloomberg report. The new tier of iPhone would be placed above the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report said.

The company has already used the Ultra name to differentiate its top-model smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the top version of its M1 processor. The report said Apple has internally discussed adding an Ultra model iPhone, but how this model would be different from the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models -- besides its price -- is unknown at this time.

According to the report, in Apple's earnings call last week, CEO Tim Cook indicated he believes people will pay more for a better product.

"I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category," Cook said, according to the report.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The company is expected to release the iPhone 15 lineup this fall. While not much is known about the new lineup, there are rumors about what could be included in the new phones. One rumor is that all new iPhones will have USB-C ports for charging. The European Union ruled in 2022 that USB-C will be the universal charging cable for all phones starting in 2024.

Another iPhone 15 rumor is that prices for all models of the smartphone will increase. Right now, the US prices for the iPhone 14 models range from $829 to $1,599.

