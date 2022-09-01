iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple Event.

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have two camera cutouts. The screen between them is now rumored to be blacked out when the phone is turned on, creating the appearance of one pill-shaped cutout. Blacked out space will house privacy indicators that alert users when an app is using their camera or microphone, 9to5Mac reported.

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

The new iPhone is likely to be the highlight of this month's event. Rumors about the iPhone's size, selfie camera and appearance have been popping up as the event nears.

Apple's fall event is Sept. 7. Besides the new iPhones, Apple could announce its first Apple Watch Pro, with greater health monitoring abilities, a larger screen and a longer battery life.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.