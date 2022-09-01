Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

iPhone 14 Pro Will Reportedly Move Privacy Indicators to Pill-Shaped Cutout

The change could make camera and microphone indicators more visible.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
The Apple logo outlined by specks of light, suggesting clusters of stars and galaxies
Apple

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's next iPhone may have a new-look cutout on its screen for its cameras and privacy indicators, various outlets are reporting. The design is expected to be revealed at next week's Apple Event

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have two camera cutouts. The screen between them is now rumored to be blacked out when the phone is turned on, creating the appearance of one pill-shaped cutout. Blacked out space will house privacy indicators that alert users when an app is using their camera or microphone, 9to5Mac reported.

The new iPhone is likely to be the highlight of this month's event. Rumors about the iPhone's size, selfie camera and appearance have been popping up as the event nears.

Apple's fall event is Sept. 7. Besides the new iPhones, Apple could announce its first Apple Watch Pro, with greater health monitoring abilities, a larger screen and a longer battery life.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Read more iPhone 14 news