iPhone 14 is trending before the iPhone 13 has even been announced

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13 during its "California streaming" event next week, but on Wednesday another device was stealing the spotlight: the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 was trending on Twitter and Google search on Wednesday, following rumors about the future phone's design. Alleged details of the iPhone 14, which presumably would launch in 2022, were shared by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. Prosser, who has a mixed track record on device leaks, said the iPhone 14 would remove the display notch, be thicker with no rear camera bump and feature a titanium frame.

The excitement around the iPhone 14, before the iPhone 13 has even been announced, seems to show people are eager for a notchless iPhone. Previous rumors have suggested Apple may shrink the notch on upcoming iPhones, while others have speculated it could get removed all together. The iPhone 14 rumors shared by Prosser on Wednesday line up with predictions from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March, who reportedly said some 2022 iPhones will have a punch-hole display design instead of a notch.

As it's more than a year away, it's hard to say with any certainty what Apple might have in store for the iPhone 14. But Apple fans can look forward to seeing the official reveal of the iPhone 13 on Sept. 14. The event, which'll be held virtually, is also expected to introduce a new Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.