iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max already seeing some shipping delays into early October

Screenshot/CNET

Apple's new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are available for preorder today, but those looking for a new Pro or Pro Max who haven't ordered yet may need to prepare to wait a little longer.

After opening preorders at 8 a.m ET (5 a.m. PT), CNET editor Lisa Eadicicco noticed that by 9:04 a.m. ET a large amount of iPhone 13 Pro and a few top-tier 13 Pro Max phones have had their expected shipping dates pushed back into early October, with the shipping window on Apple's site stating Oct. 6-11.

Apple's newest iPhones go on sale next Friday, Sept. 24. If you are willing to go into a physical Apple Store or to a carrier, it is possible you still might be able to reserve a phone now for launch day pickup or delivery.

Among the phones hit quickly with delays seems to be the new 1TB storage capacity iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The 13 Pro showed delays on Apple's website in three colors (blue, silver and graphite) while the Pro Max was delayed in all four colors. The Pro Max also saw delays in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options in most colors, with the 512GB graphite Pro getting delays as well.

All storage options of the Pro Max showed some delays depending on color. As of 9:30 a.m. ET there did appear to be any shipping delays for the iPhone 13 or 13 Mini.