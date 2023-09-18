iOS 17: Here's How You Can Create Live Stickers to Send in Messages

Apple's iOS 17 arrives today, about a week after the company announced the new iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its "Wonderlust" event. The new OS includes a number of improvements, like StandBy mode. But one of the most impressive new features in the OS is the ability to turn your photos and live photos into custom Live Stickers to send in Messages.

Live Stickers are an evolution of the tap-and-lift photo feature introduced in iOS 16, which lets you cut out the backgrounds of photos and live photos. The new feature lets you add effects to the cut-out images and store the stickers in the new app drawer in Messages.

Here's how you can take your pictures and make them into stickers to send in Messages.

How to make Live Stickers in iOS 17

1. Open your Messages on your iPhone.

2. Go into any text conversation and tap the plus sign (+) next to the text field.

3. Tap Stickers.

4. Tap the folded-over circle near the top-right corner of the Stickers app.

5. Tap the large plus sign (+). This will open your Photos.

6. Select which photo or live photo you want to make into a sticker. Your iPhone will automatically cut the background from the photo.

7. If you're happy with the sticker, tap Add Sticker in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

Make sure you select the folded-over circle (selected above) to create your own stickers. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Your Live Sticker will be added to the Stickers app in Messages automatically, and you'll be given the options to Rearrange, Add Effect or Delete your Live Sticker within the Stickers app. Tapping Add Effect will put an effect on your sticker, like a white outline to make it really look like a sticker.

According to Apple, you can use your new Live Sticker anywhere you can access emoji, including in other apps and between other Apple devices that aren't running iOS 17. I tried to use a Live Sticker on the messaging app Slack, however, and my sticker was given a white background. So you might run into some issues when using your Live Stickers outside of Apple apps and devices.

