iOS 16 Is Here, but It Won't Run on Every iPhone. Here's How to Find Out

Apple released iOS 16 last week to all iPhones -- well, all the iPhones that are able to run Apple's newest mobile software update. Unfortunately, not every iPhone supports iOS 16, though the iPhones that don't are typically older devices.

If you're unsure about whether your iPhone will get the latest update, we'll walk you through how you can check.

Every iPhone model that supports iOS 16

The following iPhones are compatible with iOS 16:

And although it hasn't been released yet, the iPhone 14 series will come preinstalled with iOS 16.

Find out which iPhone model you have

Not sure which iPhone you own? You can easily figure out the model from within your settings to check if it will run iOS 16.

To find your iPhone model, launch the Settings app and go to General > About. Next to Model Name, you should see what type of iPhone you own. Underneath that, you'll see a Model Number, which you can use to find out more specifics about your model, such as capacity and year introduced, but that's not necessary (only for iPhone SE) for checking whether your phone will support iOS 16 or not.

What happens to older iPhones like the iPhone 7 Plus?

Any iPhone older than the iPhone 8 will not support iOS 16, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Many people on Twitter were surprised by this, because many expected at least the iPhone 7 Plus to support iOS 16. Instead, the iPhone 7 series and some older models will only support up to iOS 15.

Will my iPad work with iOS 16?

Yes, the iPad has its own version of iOS 16 that's known as iPadOS 16, but that won't be released until October according to Apple. This newest operating system will be supported on the following iPad models:

