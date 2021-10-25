Instead of AirPods 3, you can find wireless headphones with ANC for $60 (save $40)

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's third-gen AirPods hit stores this week at $179, but you can get many of the highlight features of those headphones plus active noise canceling for over $120 less with this deal.

The JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $60, discounted by $40 from their $100 price. CNET's David Carnoy tested out these headphones for our best cheap wireless headphones roundup, finding them to fit well and sound decent. While buyers shouldn't expect them to sound as good as Apple's AirPods Pro, he said they're a good value, especially when discounted like this.

The earbuds claim to have just over 12 hours of battery life with active noise canceling turned on, a charging case that can recharge with either a cable or a wireless charging pad, a wear detect sensor that will pause your music when pulling an earbud out of your ear, and six sets of tips in order to hopefully get a tight seal for your music.

The lowest price Carnoy saw for them was $50 in a Black Friday deal, putting the $60 price very close to that all-time low.

If you would like to further compare these headphones to the new AirPods, check out our AirPods review. Plus, you can read how to use the new AirPods' force sensor, all the new changes to the AirPods case and features we wish the new AirPods included.