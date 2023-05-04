If Your iPhone Fails to Create a Strong Password, Here's What You Need to Do

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Creating strong and unique passwords for your online accounts is the cornerstone of protecting your personal information like your credit card number, address and even other passwords. That's why your iPhone comes equipped with a password generating feature, via iCloud Keychain, that also saves the secure password onto your device -- but the feature doesn't always work as needed.

You can't use the iOS password generator whenever you want. It only works when you're creating a new account or resetting a password, and even then, it doesn't work in every website or application.

You could always use a password generator in Safari to come up with a complicated password, but there's an easier way that doesn't involve third-party websites. With the Generate Password shortcut, which you can download for free, you can quickly generate an iCloud Keychain-style password and have it copied to your clipboard in seconds. Here's what you need to know.

First, download the Generate Password shortcut

Using the link below, download the Generate Password shortcut onto your iPhone. This will automatically redirect you to the Shortcuts app -- tap Add Shortcut to download the shortcut on to your phone. The Generate Password shortcut will then appear in your library of shortcuts.

Download: Generate Password (iCloud link)

Generate Password will be saved to the Shortcuts section in the Shortcuts app. Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Quickly generate a password on your iPhone

Once the shortcut is installed, you can use Generate Password to quickly create Apple-style passwords, which are 20 characters long and include two hyphens, a capitalized letter and a number ("fevNaq-1zumki-gorfoc" is an example).

There are several ways to use Generate Password:

Siri : Say, "Hey Siri, Generate Password."

: Say, "Hey Siri, Generate Password." Share Sheet : Tap the share sheet in Safari or anywhere else, scroll down and tap on Generate Password.

: Tap the share sheet in Safari or anywhere else, scroll down and tap on Generate Password. Shortcuts : Tap the Generate Password shortcut directly in the Shortcuts app.

: Tap the Generate Password shortcut directly in the Shortcuts app. Back Tap: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and choose the Generate Password shortcut. You can then tap on the back of your iPhone to run the shortcut.

The first time you run Generate Password, you'll be asked to give the shortcut access to your clipboard. Hit Allow to do so. From then on, anytime you run Generate Password, a password will be created and automatically copied to your clipboard. You'll also see a notification showing you the password. Hit Done when you're finished.

Generating a password via Share Sheet (left) and Siri (right). Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

The password will expire from your clipboard in 10 minutes, so make sure to use it relatively quickly, or else you'll need to generate a new password. You can press down in any text field and hit Paste to enter the password from your clipboard.