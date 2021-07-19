Huawei's P50 flagship series is set to launch on June 29th

Huawei/Screenshot by Sareena Dayaram

More than a year after the launch of its predecessor, Huawei's next-gen flagship phone, the P50 series, is set to be unveiled at a launch event on July 29th, the company announced on various social media channels.

The series would mark the beginning of "a new era of mobile imaging," Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, said in a post on Weibo, saying a "new mobile imaging technology" will come with its release. It's unclear whether Huawei's P50 series will release in China only or if it'll also receive a broader international rollout to key markets for the company such as Europe and the UK.

Huawei is attempting to make a comeback after biting US sanctions contributed to the erosion its global smartphone market share. Over the last few years, the Trump administration has slapped a series of tough sanctions on the Chinese company, which have left its smartphones without Google's popular software and apps, among other consequences.

On 29th July, we will be unveiling our newest products at the HUAWEI New Flagship Products Launch. Stay tuned to find out more.#LiveSmartWithHuawei pic.twitter.com/Be6dgSvOVh — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 19, 2021

At a launch event in June, Huawei unveiled its own mobile operating system called HarmonyOS designed to replace Google Mobile Services on its smartphones as well as a broad arrays of consumer devices. It also used the event to tease the P50 series, but didn't share at launch date.

"For reasons you are all aware of, a launch date has not been set," Yu said at the event.