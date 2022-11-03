Huawei Is Back With a New Flip Phone That's Cheaper Than Samsung's

Huawei is back with its newest flip phone intended to rival Samsung's Galaxy Flip series.

The Chinese smartphone company unveiled its new foldable, called the Huawei Pocket S in an array of colors on Wednesday. The new flip phone is a scaled down version of last year's P50 Pocket. It makes compromises on the chipset and camera to help it hit a starting price of just over $800 when converted from yuan (see below for a full breakdown of price conversions). Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000, by comparison, and the price remains more or less the same in mainland China.

The Huawei Pocket S has a clamshell design that folds down into a small square. It looks similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 but it has two large circles on the outside, one with a triple-camera unit and the other with an external display that shows the time and incoming notifications. That second display can also be used as a viewfinder when taking selfies, which means you won't need to flip open the device to take a front-facing photo.

The Huawei Pocket S has a 6.9-inch foldable OLED interior display and a 1.04-inch secondary cover display on the back panel. The camera setup is led by a 40-megapixel main sensor that's accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. There's also a 10.7-megapixel camera located front and center. It's powered by a Snapdragon 778G, which means the device is limited to LTE connectivity.

The Huawei Pocket S will go on sale on Nov. 10 in mainland China. It starts at 5,988 yuan for the 128GB version (which converts to roughly $825, £735, AU$1,300) and maxes out at 6,488 yuan (or $895, £780, AU$1,380) for the 256GB variant.