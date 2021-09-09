You can take screenshots on any device. Here's how for Galaxy S20, iPhone 11, Windows 10, MacOS

Sarah Tew/CNET

Screenshots are fast and handy, but unfortunately, not every device has the same button-pressing combination to make it happen. Newer version of a given phone especially can involve a different process for capturing a screenshot. Press the wrong combination and it can trigger an unintended action like iPhone's Siri assistant, shut your phone off or do some other inconvenient thing.

Here's a directory of devices and how to take a screenshot on each of them, from Windows 10 machines to iPhones to Samsung Galaxy phones.

Microsoft Windows 10

Finally upgraded to Windows 10? Here are eight ways to take a screenshot on your Windows 10 machine.

Apple MacBook

The Mac has multiple ways to take screenshots and each one can serve a special purpose. Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac four different ways.

Google Chromebook

Using a particular key combo, your cursor turns into crosshairs and you can capture a screenshot. Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 losing its home button didn't make taking screenshots more complicated. Here's how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy Note 10 offered a few ways to take screenshots, including using the S Pen. Here's how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy Note 10, plus some other tips and tricks for using the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra

If you want to take a screenshot on any version of the Galaxy S20, you have to be fast. Here's how to take a screenshot on the Galaxy S20, along with some other tips to help you get the most out of the phones.

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X lost its home button like the Galaxy S8, but you can still easily take a screenshot. Here's how to take a screenshot on the iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 didn't stray from the iPhone X when it comes to screenshots. Here's how to take a screenshot on the iPhone 11 and some other popular Apple and Android phones.

Apple iPad Pro

No need to hold the iPad Pro buttons for an extended period of time, just make sure you press them at the same time. Here's how to take a screenshot on the iPad Pro. If you're using the iPad Air, press the top power and the volume up button at the same time.

Google Pixel Phones

Taking a screenshot on a Pixel phone is similar to taking one on newer iPhones. Here's how to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL. On the Google Pixel 3, you only need to long-press the power button and the option to take a screenshot. On the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, you can press the volume down and the power button simultaneously.