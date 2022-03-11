How to Preorder the New Green iPhone 13

Deal Savings Price









Alongside the new iPhone SE and iPad Air, Apple also snuck in a new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro color option. Last year, Apple introduced the purple version of the iPhone 12, and this year the company has announced a new green finish for the 13 series. For the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max the color is called alpine green, while the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 get another shade, just called green.

Apple

Preorders for the new color begins on March 11 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. UK time) and devices will be officially available to all on March 18. Pricing remains the same for the new colors.

Best Buy is selling the new green iPhone 13 model across all carriers with up to $1,100 off depending which carrier you have. Be sure to check out all the offers now to see which will apply to the carrier you currently have or which you may consider switching to.

Verizon is offering the 128GB iPhone 13 for just $10 per month when you purchase it on a Verizon device payment plan and subscribe to one of its Unlimited plans. This brings the price of the phone down to just $360 as you'll be paying it off over 36 months, but that's a lot cheaper than the retail price of $800.

Whether you're on the iPhone Upgrade Program or just prefer to buy directly from Apple, it may be one of the easiest places to grab a new green iPhone 13. Apple will have it available in all configurations, including carrier and unlocked models. You'll be able to buy it outright with the payment method of your choice or you can finance it for 24 months interest free using an Apple Card.

T-Mobile has a few offerings right now for iPhone customers. The first one is aimed at people with a phone to trade in and who are looking to add a line. You can save up to $800 on a new iPhone 13 when you add the line and trade in your old phone. If you aren't looking to add a line, you can get up to 50% off an iPhone 13 when you trade in an eligible phone. Both of these are via 24 months of bill credits.