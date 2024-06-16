Despite being on the market for years, it still seems like magic when your Apple AirPods pair seamlessly with your other Apple devices. You can pair them with other non-Apple devices over Bluetooth with a little bit of effort. Just keep in mind that they won't be able to automatically pause when you remove an AirPod

While it only takes a few seconds to pair your AirPods with your iPhone and the rest of your Apple devices. Pairing your Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro 2 with your Windows PC requires a few extra steps, but won't take long. We'll walk you through pairing your AirPods with your PC and how to reconnect.

Pair AirPods with PC

On your PC, search for and open Settings and choose Devices from the main menu. At the top of the Bluetooth & other devices page or tab, ensure that the toggle switch for Bluetooth is on. Next, click Add Bluetooth or other device at the top above the Bluetooth toggle switch. On the Add a device window, click Bluetooth.

Put your AirPods in their case and open the lid. Press and hold the button on the back of the case until you see the status light between your two AirPods start pulsing white, and then let go (this might take several seconds, so keep it held down). Your AirPods should show up in the Add a device window. Click to pair and connect.

Reconnecting once paired

After first connecting your Windows PC and your AirPods, you'll be able to reconnect your AirPods and your PC for listening to music, watching YouTube, video conferencing and so on by heading back to the Bluetooth & other devices page in Settings.

You'll see all of your paired audio devices listed under the Audio header. Select your AirPods from the list and click the Connect button.

