How to Comment on Shared Photo Albums on Your iPhone

The best part about sharing photos with friends and family members is seeing their reactions to your memories. Sharing photos virtually isn't the same as browsing through a physical photo album in person. But photo sharing apps have attempted to imitate that experience digitally by making it possible to create shared photo albums. On the iPhone, this functionality is built right into Apple's main Photos app.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

But it's not just about viewing each other's photos; you'll likely want to comment on them, too. All it takes is a few quick taps.

1. Open the Photos app on your iPhone. This will pull up your iPhone's camera roll.

2. Tap the Albums tab on the bottom of the screen, located in between the For You and Search options.

3. Scroll down to Shared Albums. This is where you'll find any albums that have been shared with you and shared albums that you've created.

4. Tap the photo you want to comment on.

5. Tap the Add comment option. If you don't see this option, tap on the button displaying how many "likes" or comments the photo currently has. You should see a comment field appear after pressing that button.

6. Write your comment and press the send button.

That's all there is to it. Check out our collection of iPhone tips and tricks for more advice.