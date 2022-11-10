Honor's Upcoming Foldable May Have Only One Skinny Screen

Honor has teased the launch of its second foldable phone flagship.

The Chinese phone-maker plans to unveil the Honor Magic Vs, or what appears to be a single-screen foldable phone on Nov. 24 in mainland China, the company shared in a statement to the media on Thursday.

This device is a follow-up to Honor's inaugural Magic V foldable phone, which hit the market early this year. The upcoming foldable marks a departure from the design of its predecessor, which featured dual screens in a design that is similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 4 phone.

Honor along with fellow Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Huawei have each launched single-screen foldable phones with varying designs. Huawei's Mate XS 2 featured a wraparound design, while Xiaomi's Mi Mix Fold 2 takes a book-style form. With a single-screen design, foldable phones would presumably become slimmer and easier to carry around, a feature that could help nudge it towards the mainstream.

Honor

Once a subbrand of Chinese tech giant Huawei, Honor parted ways from its parent company in November 2020, when it was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology. The sale happened at a time when Huawei's consumer business scrambled to stay afloat following tougher sanctions levelled by the Trump administration, which included measures that took aim at the Chinese telecom giant's global chip supply.