Grab Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for $80 at Amazon (Save $19)

Staying connected on the go is essential in our busy lives, and now iPhone users can depend on Apple's MagSafe chargers and batteries to keep their phone going all day long. MagSafe chargers are magnetically attached to the back of your phone, eliminating the bulk of carrying about a regular charger and the risk of your phone not charging due to a broken cord (or not plugging it in all the way).

MagSafe devices have only two drawbacks: first, they're built for newer phones, with compatibility limited to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Two, they're generally expensive, especially when compared to alternative wireless chargers. But right now Amazon has dropped the price of from $99 down to just $80, making it a great time to invest in one of these convenient devices.

Unlike other chargers, there's no need to plug your phone in -- instead, use the compact, magnetic MagSafe battery by simply attaching it directly to the back of your iPhone anytime your battery power is running low. Or, keep it attached for continuous power (until it runs down and needs more juice). When you're done, detach it. It works automatically and provides up to 15 watts of wireless charging. The magnets also won't interfere with credit cards or key fobs, so you're safe to carry this with you in your pocket or bag without causing damage to your other important items.

Many of us use protective covers to protect our phones from drops, falls and other hazards, but as long as you have a MagSafe-compatible cover, you can still have that added protection and have the convenience of MagSafe charging wherever you go. Keep in mind that this battery pack doesn't come with a charger. You can use the same charger you currently use for your iPhone, but if you wanted to charge both at once, the recommended 20-watt USB-C and are each sold separately.

