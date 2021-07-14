Google's Pixel 6 XL tipped to get 5x optical zoom, says report

Angela Lang/CNET

A major leak on all of the specs of the upcoming Pixel 6 series dropped last week, and now we're getting even more clues on what Google's upcoming flagship might look like, particularly its camera modules.

According to a Thursday report by XDA Developers, Google's updated camera app, Google Camera 8.3.252, has lines of code indicating that a new 5x zoom option will be present in the viewfinder, suggesting a periscope-style telephoto lens will be part of of the Pixel 6 phones' camera module -- and it'll likely be the pro model. If this turns out to be the case, the Pixel 6's optical zoom capability would be on par line with Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

After digging deeper into the apps code, a member of XDA Developers found "a few references" to a "ultratele" zoom toggle, which provides concrete evidence (going beyond rumours) of the composition of Pixel 6 XL's camera module.

A big leak from Jon Prosser last week pointed to all the specs of the upcoming Pixel 6 series. The leak suggested that the base Pixel 6 will have two rear cameras taking the form of a 50-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and the Pixel 6 XL/Pro will get a three cameras on its rear: a 50-megapixel wide angle accompanied by a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

