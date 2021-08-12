Google Fi has one of the most interesting Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 preorder deals today

Samsung Z Flip 3

There's no shortage of ways to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 today. The real challenge is choosing the one with the best collection of useful add-ons, discounts, and trade-in value for your current phone. While most retailers are offering deals fairly similar to Samsung's own website, Google Fi is trying something different. If you're new to Fi, you can get a $400 discount in addition to the $150 accessory discount from Samsung entirely separate from the discount you get on a phone trade in. That's a maximum of $1,150 in possible savings by pre-ordering a $1,000 phone.

There are some important caveats to this combination of offers. For starters, the $400 discount isn't on the Flip 3, it's on the Fi service itself. There are no terms forcing you to use Fi for a set period of time, but the credit is non-transferrable so you're going to want to stick around for at least as long as the credit lasts which on average would be six months. As long as you're a new Fi subscriber, or an existing subscriber with active service within the last 180 days, you will get the credit applied to your Fi account shortly after you preorder the phone. The $150 Samsung accessory discount will come next, but instead of buying accessories from Fi you'll be buying them from Samsung directly.

Finally, the trade-in system. The value you get on phones when traded in through Google Fi aren't quite as good as you'll find at Samsung directly, and not as many phones are accepted, so you will need to verify you can actually trade in your phone and that you're happy with the value before you go through with this. If everything comes together as planned, though, you'll find this combined discount to be a fantastic way to save money on a wild new phone.