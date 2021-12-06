Google adds Quick Tap to Snap and Digital Car Keys for Pixel phone

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google unveiled its latest feature drop for Pixel phones Monday with the option to quickly access Snapchat from your lock screen and use your Pixel 6 as a digital car key.

With the latest software update, Pixel owners can access Snapchat directly from their lock screens with a new feature called Quick Tap to Snap. The feature is available for all Pixels newer than the 5G Pixel 4A. Alongside the speedy access to Snapchat, Google is adding a new Pixel-exclusive lens, called Pixel Face, to your snaps starting this month.

Google's feature drop brings a new handy feature for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, as well. On select 2020 through 2022 BMW models, Pixel 6 owners can lock and unlock their car by tapping the phone to the door handle. You can also start the BMW by placing your Pixel 6 on the interior key reader while pressing the engine start button. The option to use the Pixel 6 as a digital car key comes after Android 12 introduced a similar feature earlier this year.

The updates will start rolling out today, coming to Pixel 3A through Pixel 5A owners first. If you have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, Google says you'll receive the updates next week.