Get the new EarFun Free 2 buds for 25% off

I was a fan of the original EarFun Free buds and now there's an upgraded version called the EarFun Free 2. They hit Amazon recently, and EarFun is running a 25% sale on them if you clip the 10% instant coupon and then apply the code FREEOFF15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off. The final price before tax is $37.49, which means you're getting a $12.50 discount off the list price of $50. Note that the code is good through July and that the code will only work if the seller on Amazon is EarFun (hopefully EarFun has plenty of stock, but these deals can always sell out).

The EarFun Free 2 buds aren't a huge upgrade, but like the originals, they fit my ears well and deliver good bang for the buck with strong sound -- it has just a touch of treble and bass boost (there's plenty of bass) -- and extra features such as wireless charging. They also work well as a headset for making calls. In a lot of ways, they're a cheap alternative to Jabra's Elite 75t, though they don't have active noise canceling.

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours at moderate volume levels, and these buds are fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating. These are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and use Qualcomm's QCC3040 chip that includes support for Qualcomm's aptX audio codec if you're using an aptX-enabled device (certain Android smartphones support aptX).

When the original EarFun Free earbuds came out a couple of years ago, they were a stellar value. This new model is better and costs around the same with the discount codes, but today there's a lot more competition in the budget true-wireless earbuds. These still made our list of best cheap true-wireless earbuds, however, so they remain one of the better true-wireless values.