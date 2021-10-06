Nintendo Switch OLED review Apple-Dell deal could have changed history Facebook whistleblower Windows 11 install Squid Game subtitles Tardigrade discovery
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get Sennheiser's new CX True Wireless earbuds for $30 off

The recently released CX true-wireless earbuds are down to $100 at Amazon. They have excellent sound and improved headset performance.

sennheiser-cx-red-backgroundEnlarge Image

I got the black version, but the buds also come in white.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Back in July Sennheiser released its CX True Wireless earbuds, the follow-up to the CX 400BT True Wireless, a more affordable alternative to its excellent Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. The Sennheiser CX have essentially the same design as their predecessors but offer some small but notable improvements with a lower $130 list price. They're now $30 off or $100 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

The price drop isn't surprising given that the CX 400BT were regularly on sale for $100 and even dipped to as low as $80 on Amazon Prime Day this year. Still, $100 is a good deal for the new CX, which are chunky enough to stick out of your ears but sound excellent for their price, with good clarity and well-defined bass. 

The CX adds an extra microphone on each bud, which does improve the voice-calling experience and makes it easier for callers to hear your voice, even in noisy environments. The earphones do a good job muffling background noise, though some of it leaks in when you speak during calls (there's a sidetone feature that lets you hear your voice in the buds). To be clear, however, these aren't active noise-canceling earbuds, they simply offer noise reduction for calls.

The step-up Sennheiser CX Plus ($180) does have active noise cancellation, but that model was just released in the last month and hasn't gone on sale yet (but it certainly could this holiday season). 

The buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and presumably an upgraded chipset. Battery life is up to 9 hours at moderate volume levels (the slightly bulky charging case stores an additional three charges) versus 7 hours for the previous model. These are splash-proof, with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. And along with the SBC and AAC audio codecs, the buds also support aptX streaming for aptX-enabled devices, which include certain Android smartphones.

sennheiser-cx-compared-to-cx-400btEnlarge Image

The new CX (left) next to the CX 400BT (right). The design differences are cosmetic, but the CX does have some upgrades on the inside.

 David Carnoy/CNET