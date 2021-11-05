Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.

By trading my old 2019 Galaxy S10, I can get an unlocked and renewed Galaxy S20 5G for $300 plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, making the phone effectively $150 out the door. That's a premium 5G phone with a solid camera and "stuffed with top-shelf features," according to CNET's Jessica Dolcourt, for only 15% of the original $999 release price. Read CNET's eview of the Samsung Galaxy S20.

You might want to play with the trade-in calculator for the deal that'll work for you.

Drew Evans/CNET

What about the earbuds?

The Galaxy Buds 2 sport an impressive noise cancellation feature with bass-rich sounds and superior comfort in a compact package, according to David Carnoy. Even if you don't end up using the tiny earbuds, they make great stocking stuffers.

