Get $25 Off the New Google Pixel Buds Pro at Amazon

Only released a few weeks ago, the Pixel Buds Pro are already being discounted at Amazon.

The Pixel Buds Pro
David Carnoy/CNET

The latest premium earbuds seem to be launching with higher prices these days, but I've been telling anybody who complains about the price increases that while they may be due to inflationary pressure, it also leaves more room for discounts. Case in point: the new Pixel Buds Pro. They retail for $200 or $20 more than their predecessor but are now on sale for $175 at Amazon in black or white. That's a $25 savings.

As I said in my review, while it's nice that the the Pixel Buds Pro finally have a feature (noise canceling) that a lot of true-wireless earbuds have had for a while, what ultimately sets the Pixel Buds Pro apart and makes them strongly worth considering -- particularly for Android users -- is their distinct design and winning fit. That helps enhance their strong performance on both the sound quality and noise-canceling fronts.

Read our Pixel Buds Pro review.

