Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Pixel Fold: How Samsung and Google's Foldables Compare

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and recently launched Pixel Fold, Samsung and Google are both trying to combine the phone and tablet experience. But that convenience comes at a sky-high price of $1,800, which is more expensive than buying a phone and a tablet separately in most situations.

Despite their similarities in price and shape, Samsung and Google's approaches differ slightly. Samsung has given the Z Fold 5 a skinnier cover display that's easier to use with one hand but feels less like a regular phone when closed. Google's Pixel Fold has a wider cover screen that makes apps look more natural, but the internal tablet-size screen didn't look as immersive or bright as Samsung's in my testing.

Otherwise, both devices run on the same new processors found in other premium phones in each company's lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same custom Qualcomm chip as the Galaxy S23 series, while the Pixel Fold has the Pixel 7 family's Tensor G2 processor. The cameras on each phone are a step down from those found on Galaxy S23 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro, but still fall into what's typically expected of a high-end phone.

Since they both cost the same, the biggest factor to consider when deciding between the two comes down to display preferences. If you'd rather have a wider cover screen and a design that feels more like a notebook when closed, the Pixel Fold might be the better choice. Although I haven't tested the Galaxy Z Fold 5 extensively yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's internal screen looked sleeker and more enveloping than the Pixel Fold's, thanks to its slimmer borders.

We'll have more advice once we've had a chance to review the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But in the meantime, check out the table below to see how the two phones compare on paper.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs vs. Google Pixel Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Google Pixel Fold Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness Cover: 6.2-inch AMOLED (2,316 x 904 pixels), 1-120Hz; internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels), 1-120Hz Cover: 5.8-inch (2,092 x 1,080 pixels) 60-120 Hz; internal: 7.6-inch OLED (2,208 x 1,840 pixels) Pixel density Cover: 402 ppi; internal: 374 ppi Cover: 408 ppi; internal: 380 ppi Dimensions (inches) Open: 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in.; closed: 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in. Open: 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 in.; closed: 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 in. Dimensions (millimeters) Open: 154.94 x 129.79 x 6.1 mm; closed: 154.94 x 67.06 x 13.46 mm Closed: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm; closed: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm Weight (grams, ounces) 253 g (8.92 oz.) 283 g (9.98 oz.) Mobile software Android 13 Android 13 Camera 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 48-megapixel (main), 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide), 10.8-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 4-megapixel (under display); 10-megapixel (cover screen) 8-megapixel (inner screen); 9.5-megapixel (cover screen) Video capture TBD 4K Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tensor G2 RAM/storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB (US, UK, Germany) Expandable storage None None Battery 4,400 mAh (dual-battery) 4,821 mAh Fingerprint sensor Side Side Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack None None Special features 5G-enabled, IPX8 water resistance, S Pen support, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, triple SIM 5G (mmw/Sub6), IPX8 rating, 5x optical zoom, dual SIM, estimated 24-33 hours battery life US price off-contract $1,800 $1,799 UK price £1,749 £1,749 Australia price AU$2,559 Converts to AU$3,340