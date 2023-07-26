X
Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs. Pixel Fold: How Samsung and Google's Foldables Compare

Both phones cost $1,800 and fold in half, but there are plenty of differences, too.

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
Two Samsung Z Fold 5 phones against a blue background.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a new hinge that allows it to close completely shut like the Pixel Fold.

 Samsung

With the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and recently launched Pixel Fold, Samsung and Google are both trying to combine the phone and tablet experience. But that convenience comes at a sky-high price of $1,800, which is more expensive than buying a phone and a tablet separately in most situations. 

Despite their similarities in price and shape, Samsung and Google's approaches differ slightly. Samsung has given the Z Fold 5 a skinnier cover display that's easier to use with one hand but feels less like a regular phone when closed. Google's Pixel Fold has a wider cover screen that makes apps look more natural, but the internal tablet-size screen didn't look as immersive or bright as Samsung's in my testing.

Otherwise, both devices run on the same new processors found in other premium phones in each company's lineup. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same custom Qualcomm chip as the Galaxy S23 series, while the Pixel Fold has the Pixel 7 family's Tensor G2 processor. The cameras on each phone are a step down from those found on Galaxy S23 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro, but still fall into what's typically expected of a high-end phone.

Since they both cost the same, the biggest factor to consider when deciding between the two comes down to display preferences. If you'd rather have a wider cover screen and a design that feels more like a notebook when closed, the Pixel Fold might be the better choice. Although I haven't tested the Galaxy Z Fold 5 extensively yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's internal screen looked sleeker and more enveloping than the Pixel Fold's, thanks to its slimmer borders.

We'll have more advice once we've had a chance to review the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But in the meantime, check out the table below to see how the two phones compare on paper. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs vs. Google Pixel Fold


 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5Google Pixel Fold
Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness Cover: 6.2-inch AMOLED (2,316 x 904 pixels), 1-120Hz; internal: 7.6-inch AMOLED (2,176 x 1,812 pixels), 1-120HzCover: 5.8-inch (2,092 x 1,080 pixels) 60-120 Hz; internal: 7.6-inch OLED (2,208 x 1,840 pixels)
Pixel density Cover: 402 ppi; internal: 374 ppiCover: 408 ppi; internal: 380 ppi
Dimensions (inches) Open: 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.24 in.; closed: 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53 in.Open: 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 in.; closed: 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) Open: 154.94 x 129.79 x 6.1 mm; closed: 154.94 x 67.06 x 13.46 mmClosed: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm; closed: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm
Weight (grams, ounces) 253 g (8.92 oz.)283 g (9.98 oz.)
Mobile software Android 13Android 13
Camera 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)48-megapixel (main), 10.8-megapixel (ultrawide), 10.8-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 4-megapixel (under display); 10-megapixel (cover screen)8-megapixel (inner screen); 9.5-megapixel (cover screen)
Video capture TBD4K
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Tensor G2
RAM/storage 12GB + 256GB/512GB/1TB12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB (US, UK, Germany)
Expandable storage NoneNone
Battery 4,400 mAh (dual-battery)4,821 mAh
Fingerprint sensor SideSide
Connector USB-CUSB-C
Headphone jack NoneNone
Special features 5G-enabled, IPX8 water resistance, S Pen support, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, triple SIM5G (mmw/Sub6), IPX8 rating, 5x optical zoom, dual SIM, estimated 24-33 hours battery life
US price off-contract $1,800$1,799
UK price £1,749£1,749
Australia price AU$2,559Converts to AU$3,340
fold-5-hands-on-seq-cnet-00-05-31-05-still007.png
