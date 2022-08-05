Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pops Up in Amazon Listing Ahead of Samsung Unpacked

Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week, a listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have popped up on Amazon Netherlands. The listing for the unannounced phone, reported earlier by 9to5Google, doesn't include a price but reveals plenty of details.

Images in the listing show the foldable phone with the same screen sizes at its predecessor, with a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays will have a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the listing.

A new S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also shown off in the listing, and it appears to adjust the position where the stylus is stored compared with the Z Fold 3 case.

Alongside the S Pen case and display details, Amazon Netherlands has listed the color for the new phone as beige. However, this color name might not be final. One of the images with the listing also shows the phone in a black or dark gray color, while the new S Pen case appears to be gray with a hint of green.

Samsung Unpacked is set to take place Aug.10 and is expected to give consumers official information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is also rumored to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 and the successors to the Galaxy Bud 2 earbuds.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.