Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pops Up in Amazon Listing Ahead of Samsung Unpacked

The listing offers details on the expected foldable's size and shows off a new S Pen case.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
z-fold-amazon-listing-screenshot.png
A listing on Amazon Netherlands appears to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ahead of its expected launch.
Screenshot by CNET

Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week, a listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have popped up on Amazon Netherlands. The listing for the unannounced phone, reported earlier by 9to5Google, doesn't include a price but reveals plenty of details. 

Images in the listing show the foldable phone with the same screen sizes at its predecessor, with a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays will have a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the listing. 

A new S Pen case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also shown off in the listing, and it appears to adjust the position where the stylus is stored compared with the Z Fold 3 case.

See also

Alongside the S Pen case and display details, Amazon Netherlands has listed the color for the new phone as beige. However, this color name might not be final. One of the images with the listing also shows the phone in a black or dark gray color, while the new S Pen case appears to be gray with a hint of green.

Samsung Unpacked is set to take place Aug.10 and is expected to give consumers official information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is also rumored to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 and the successors to the Galaxy Bud 2 earbuds. 

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: What We Want to See
8:19