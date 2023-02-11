Galaxy S23 Base, Plus and Ultra Phones Compared

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

Samsung's new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what's the difference between each model?

Starting prices for the phones, at least in the US, remain the same as last year, with the base Galaxy S23 starting at $800 (£849, AU$1,349), bumping up to $1,000 (£1,049, AU$1,649) for the Galaxy S23 Plus and maxing out at $1,200 (£1,249, AU$1,949) for the Galaxy 23 Ultra.

Samsung has increased prices in the UK and Australia, however among other countries and regions. The starting price of the base Galaxy S23 has increased in the UK by £80 compared to the launch price of the Galaxy S22. In Australia, the base S23 model received a AU$100 bump.



All three devices have a similar glass and aluminum build. They use the same processor (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), have the same display adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz) and 12-megapixel selfie camera. The three phones support ultrawideband, a radio technology that helps power features such as using digital car keys and lost item tracking.

The S23 is the smallest of the three, weighing 168 grams (5.93 ounces) with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. The S23 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen and the S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. They weigh 195 grams (6.88 ounces) and 234 grams (8.25 ounces) respectively.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a four-camera module, with a 200-megapixel main camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. According to Samsung's product pages, these sensors have improved resolution (obviously), but also improve the phone's low-light photography by combining sets of smaller pixels into larger individual ones that can capture more light.

The S23 and S23 Plus have identical triple-camera setups on the rear. Both include a telephoto lens, which should be helpful for capturing faraway subjects. You can learn more about the camera specs in our chart below.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's new Note-like features set it apart from both the rest of the S23 lineup and other premium phones made by competitors such as Apple and Xiaomi. It's the second time a Galaxy S Ultra phone has come with a stylus included in the box. There's also a slot for storing it on the phone -- just like Samsung's all-but-discontinued Note series. S Pen fans who bought the Galaxy S21 Ultra had to pay for the stylus separately and find a specific phone case that could store it.

For more information on the similarities and differences between the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, look at our specs chart below.