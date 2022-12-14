Find the Cheapest Food Delivery With These Apps

When you're ordering delivery, you might toggle between Postmates, Uber Eats and other apps to figure out which has your favorite local restaurants. Then you might compare which service has the lowest delivery fee or has special deals to give you the lowest overall price.

Two apps can put an end to that cycle. FoodBoss (for Android and iOS) and MealMe (for iOS) let you compare delivery time estimates and costs without constantly switching between different platforms.

Here's what to know about these two apps.

FoodBoss

FoodBoss (including its browser version) launched in 2017, and it aggregates third-party delivery services like UberEats, Postmates, EatStreet and Delivery.com into one place. It's available in more than 80 metro areas across the US, including Atlanta, Chicago and New York City.

When you go to the web version of FoodBoss, type in your address, and you'll see a list of restaurants and the delivery services they work with, along with estimated total fees (including delivery fees, surge pricing, service fees and taxes), and delivery time estimates. From there, you can filter results based on cuisine type, fastest delivery time or least expensive total fees.

MealMe

MealMe's business has transformed in recent years, but the company still has an app that lets you order food and compare. It compares prices across delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, Caviar, Waitr, Delivery.com and Eatstreet. It's only available on iOS, but the company plans to roll it out on Android and the web later, according to co-founder Matt Bouchner. MealMe is available in cities across the US.

Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

MealMe's app operates somewhat differently than FoodBoss. The app finds restaurants near you, or it lets you search for the restaurant you want. When you tap on the restaurant you want, you'll see different delivery options with estimated delivery times, delivery fees, service fees and other fees. The app will also flag which delivery option it deems "Best" or "Fastest." After tapping the option you want, you can add items to your order the way you would other food delivery apps. Then place your order when you're finished.

Which app should you use?

Both FoodBoss and MealMe have partnerships with delivery services, so customers don't get charged anything extra for using the apps -- they're purely aggregators, the founders of each said. Deciding which one you use depends on your situation, including where you live and what device you use.

FoodBoss operates in fewer cities and has fewer delivery services to compare, but gives you more information in terms of fees and delivery time estimates. It's also available on more platforms.

MealMe is available in more cities and it lets you order groceries, but it gives you less information before sending you to the delivery app. It's only on iOS at the moment.