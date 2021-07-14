Facebook plans to give out $1B to creators through 2022

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is creating new programs that'll dole out more than $1 billion to creators that make content for Facebook and Instagram, said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a post on Wednesday.

"We want to build the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living, so we're creating new programs to invest over $1 billion to reward creators for great content they create on Facebook and Instagram through 2022," Zuckerberg wrote. "Investing in creators isn't new for us, but I'm excited to expand this work over time."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for more details on the program.

More to come.