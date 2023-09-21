Facebook Now Lets You Have Multiple Profiles. Here's How

Facebook is finally joining Instagram in allowing you to have up to four additional profiles under your main account.

Meta has been testing the feature for the social media phone app since 2022 and has now made it available to anyone with an adult profile. Here's how to do it.

How to create more profiles for your Facebook account

Navigate to the main Facebook menu, where a new option will appear.

Under your account name, click Create another profile .

. Click the blue Get started button.

button. Type in a new profile name, and Facebook will let you know if it's available. You can change your profile name later if you change your mind.

Hit next, and you can then add new friends and follow new groups for that profile.

To switch between your various accounts once you've created them, just click your profile image in the very bottom right corner of your screen and select the image of the profile you wish to switch to. You won't have to go through a login process for each account.

Be aware that your new profiles won't automatically get the notification and privacy settings you already have on your main account. You'll have to go through each profile individually and choose those settings again.

Marketplace, Dating, Payments and Professional Mode also aren't yet available for additional profiles, although Messenger is.