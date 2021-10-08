Facebook, Instagram fix issue that sparked another outage

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users reported Friday that the apps weren't working for them, days after the social media giant experienced a massive outage. Facebook then fixed the problem, which the company said arose from a "configuration change" that impacted users globally.

"Sincere apologies to anyone who wasn't able to access our products in the last couple of hours. We fixed the issue, and everything should be back to normal now," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement at around 2 p.m. PT.

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Workplace were affected by the issue but WhatsApp wasn't, according to the company.

Facebook didn't say how many people couldn't access the apps on Friday, but thousands of users reported on Downdetector that they were experiencing problems using apps owned by the social network after 11:30 a.m. PT. Instagram users flocked to Twitter to complain about experiencing a second outage this week. In the United States, #instadown and #instagramdownagain were trending.

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it's down: #instadown pic.twitter.com/KQ6XKmcTl7 — Joshna (@Joshhhh1501) October 8, 2021

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdownagain pic.twitter.com/nck74XudXa — r a s e q (@raseq_kafeel) October 8, 2021

On Monday, Facebook experienced a six-hour outage that the company attributed to a mistake that happened during a routine maintenance job. The social network said that Friday's outage was unrelated to Monday's outage.