ESPN Plus prices are going up again, report says

Getty Images

ESPN Plus is once again rolling out a price hike, according to a Monday report by Variety. Starting Aug. 13, the cost of an ESPN Plus subscription will reportedly go from $6 a month to $7 a month, and from $60 a year to $70 a year.

A Disney representative didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Prices for UFC pay-per-view matches on ESPN Plus will reportedly remain the same, as well as the price for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. The subscription with ad-supported Hulu costs $13.99 a month, while the bundle with an ad-free version of Hulu costs $19.99.

In January, the cost of an ESPN Plus annual subscription also jumped $10, from $50 to $60. The cost of UFC pay-per-view events went from $65 to $70, while the monthly cost of ESPN Plus remained unchanged after increasing by a dollar to $6 a month in 2020.