Dish Opens Sign-Ups for Its 5G Service Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Launch

Dish is preparing to launch its answer to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile and on Thursday started taking the next step in that process with the launch of the Boost Infinite website. Touting the "power of three networks," Dish has set up a sign-up page for those looking to get early access to its new service.

The new offering is set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, a person familiar with the company's plans told CNET. The launch of the Boost Infinite sign-up page was first reported by Bloomberg.

With the new brand, Dish will begin offering a postpaid wireless service similar to the main plans offered by rivals AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Until now Dish has largely offered wireless service through Boost Mobile, the former prepaid carrier that was owned by Sprint but spun off by the company when it merged with T-Mobile in 2020.

As part of that merger agreement, which was brokered in part by the Department of Justice, Dish gained the ability to use T-Mobile's 5G network for seven years while it builds out its own service.

Last year the company reached a deal with AT&T to allow Dish users to utilize AT&T's network when Dish began offering its own 5G service in 120 cities including Las Vegas, Dallas and Nashville earlier this year. In June the company also reached a new agreement with T-Mobile to continue using its network.

While it doesn't call out AT&T and T-Mobile by name, the respective brands' colors are prominent on the Boost Infinite landing page. The goal of the new service, according to the person familiar with Dish's plans, is to allow you to seamlessly connect to the best network that is available in your area, even if that network isn't Dish's own.

It remains unclear what Dish will charge for service on its Boost Infinite plans. The company has been experimenting with a variety of plans for its Boost Mobile prepaid brand, including recently adding a new unlimited data option for new customers that runs $25 per month for a single line.

"Boost Infinite is a completely new entrant into the wireless landscape -- offering unlimited, 5G service for a competitive price. Made possible with Dish's network of networks, Boost Infinite customers have access to the power of three 5G networks," a Dish spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition to Boost Infinite, Dish will continue working on its own Project Genesis product, which is separate from Boost Infinite and has been previously used to showcase the company's own 5G network.

"Boost Infinite connects subscribers to the best of three nationwide 5G networks alongside competitive pricing," the spokesperson adds. "Project Genesis will remain focused on early-adopting customers in select markets that want to experience the 5G network of the future."