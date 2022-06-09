Class Up His Father's Day With 20% Off Nomad Leather Accessories

Father's Day is just around the corner — as in less than two weeks away — so if you have yet to find that perfect gift, it's time to get shopping. If you're not sure where to begin, you can't go wrong with a sleek new leather accessory like a new wallet or laptop sleeve. It's practical, timeless and right now you can pick one up on sale.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on Monday, June 13, you can save 20% on all Nomad leather accessories, as well as the solid metal , when you use the promo code RADDAD20 at checkout.

If your pops has an iPhone (that he's always dropping), and you want a case that doesn't sacrifice style for protection, you could grab him this , which is currently on sale for $56, a $14 discount. Or if he's got an Apple Watch but could use a new band that's a better fit for his style, you could pick up this , which is available with black or silver hardware and is also on sale for $56 right now.

Of course, you can never go wrong with a . It's a classic choice for a reason, and right now you can pick it up for $96 ($24 off the usual price). There are many more great accessories to choose from, but just be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to have it in time for Father's Day. Standard shipping, which is free if you spend $150 or more, is expected to take around five days.