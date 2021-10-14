Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off, hitting new low price

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds have some of the best noise-canceling out there. They also sound good. And now they're being significantly discounted for the first time since their release in December of last year. Several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Bose, have the QuietComfort Buds on sale for $199, their lowest price to date. The deal is good through Oct. 16.
Recently, Bose released a substantial firmware update for the earbuds, adding "full transparency with dynamic noise reduction, new modes for specific activities, Spotify Tap integration, audio controls, easier device switching -- and more." So the buds have been improving over time.
The biggest downside to the buds is that they're a little beefy and do stick out of your ears. However, a lot of people, including me, love the fit of Bose's StayHear ear tips. Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.
You can also get some limited-time discounts on a few other Bose earbuds and headphones, though the deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds is the best of the bunch.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $249 ($50 off)
Bose Sport Earbuds: $149 ($30 off)
Bose Sleepbuds II: $199 ($50 off)