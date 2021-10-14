Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off, hitting new low price

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds have some of the best noise-canceling out there. They also sound good. And now they're being significantly discounted for the first time since their release in December of last year. Several retailers, including , and , have the QuietComfort Buds on sale for $199, their lowest price to date. The deal is good through Oct. 16.

Recently, Bose released a substantial firmware update for the earbuds, adding "full transparency with dynamic noise reduction, new modes for specific activities, Spotify Tap integration, audio controls, easier device switching -- and more." So the buds have been improving over time.

The biggest downside to the buds is that they're a little beefy and do stick out of your ears. However, a lot of people, including me, love the fit of Bose's StayHear ear tips. Read our full review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

You can also get some limited-time discounts on a few other Bose earbuds and headphones, though the deal on the QuietComfort Earbuds is the best of the bunch.